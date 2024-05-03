Imran Abbas hits back at critics who accused him of lying

Imran Abbas hit out at those who accused him of lying about receiving Bollywood offers.

The actor had said he was offered roles in films like Aashiqui 2 and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela but turned them down.

Imran also said he was offered a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi. However, he was met with scepticism from some Indian and Pakistani critics, who accused him of lying.

Imran’s claims have now been proven after the filmmaker said he considered several actors for his Netflix series, including Imran.

Sanjay said: “This was 18 years ago, so at one point, it was Rekha ji, Kareena and Rani Mukerji.

“Then it changed into another cast, then it changed into another cast.

“It was a film back then.

“I then also thought about Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress and Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan were also in my mind at one point of time. But I ended up with this ensemble cast.”

Imran Abbas expressed his gratitude to Sanjay for clarifying the matter.

He said: “I appreciate Sanjay Leela Bhansali for providing this clarification.

“I would like to encourage my dear ‘netizens’ and YouTubers to inquire with the other directors I mentioned in my interviews to confirm what the offers were made by them.

“The most disheartening aspect is not lack of belief in me and the perception of me as a liar or a show-off.

“It is evident that some individuals are confined within their limited worldview, unaware of many real-life experiences that others have encountered.

“For them, it’s still a fantasy since they are living in a small nutshell.

“What is even more distressing is when your own people degrade their own celebrities by quoting disrespectful comments from certain YouTubers and so-called journalists, who have faced criticism and are not at all credible even within the Bollywood industry.”