Ex-KKR official reveals reason behind Shahrukh Khan’s Wankhede outburst

After beating Mumbai Indians in May 2012 at their home ground, Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was involved in an ugly spat with the security staff at Wankhede Stadium.

It was the only and last time KKR beat MI at the stadium when they defended 140 on the back of a brilliant spell by Sunil Narine who took four crucial wickets, an Indian media outlet reported.

However, Shah Rukh Khan got into an altercation with the security staff and was accused of abusing officials leading to a ban for five years from the stadium which was lifted three years later.

While the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which administers the stadium, accused Khan of forcing his way to the ground after the match and manhandling guards after he was stopped, SRK said that his children were “physically manhandled in the name of security” by guards.

Now after 12 years, former KKR director Joy Bhattacharjya said that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was verbally abused.

“The last time KKR beat MI at the Wankhede, I was still a part of that dugout. It’s been a while, but today might just be the day!” Bhattacharjya wrote in a post on X.

After a user claimed that KKR were cursed ever since the incident, Bhattacharjya reminded him that the team won the IPL the same year and then in 2014. While claiming that Shah Rukh Khan did not abuse anyone, he said that the actor’s daughter Suhana Khan was catcalled.

“KKR won two championships after that incident. And he did not abuse, I was there. And the next time, stay calm when someone catcalls your young daughter,” he added.