Army well aware of constitutional limits, expect same from others: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Thursday the army was well aware of its constitutional limits and expected others to abide by them too.

The army chief, speaking at the passing out parade of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Risalpur, observed that Article 19 of the Constitution defines the boundaries within which freedom of speech and opinions exist.

“Those who disregard the explicit constraints outlined in the Constitution have no grounds to criticize others,” said the COAS.

He told the cadets they were central to the country’s hopes and aspirations, tasked with safeguarding the aerial frontiers and regional solidarity. “It is expected that you will live your lives with courage, character, and competence,” he added.

Gen Munir further said, “You will always uphold the nation’s tradition of excellence, professionalism, and bravery,” said the COAS.

He added that an escalation in the arms race could potentially disrupt the equilibrium of power in our region, adding that advancements in technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing, are changing the use of air power while also expanding its scope. “Without a strong air force, a country is at the mercy of any aggressor,” the COAS said. He added that PAF has always lived up to the nation’s expectations.

The COAS said that the PAF has displayed remarkable courage and professionalism while patrolling the airspace, even in challenging circumstances, as exemplified by the events of February 2019.

The recent conflict in Gaza serves as a poignant reminder of the immense human suffering that wars inflict, he added, stating that the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, including the elderly, women, and children, underscores the escalating violence witnessed globally.

The army chief said that India’s occupation of Kashmir is unlawful stating that despite the international community’s silence regarding the ongoing aggression in Kashmir, the cry for freedom resonates loudly in the region.

“We will continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers. Always remember that truth is power while falsehood can never be powerful,” said General Munir.

Referring to PAF martyrs and aces such as Rashid Minhas, Sarfaraz Rafiqi, and MM Alam, the COAS said these airmen rendered services and sacrifices to protect the dignity of the country. “Be committed to the responsibility you are being entrusted with and remain loyal to the state of Pakistan,” said Gen Munir as he wrapped up his address to the newly inducted airmen.

Speaking at the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) earlier, Gen Munur said that negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from advancing towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

He asserted that the unwavering support of the armed forces, coupled with the collective resolve of the nation, would thwart all adversarial forces seeking to hinder Pakistan’s progress.

The army chief urged the populace to unite in rejecting the influence of these detrimental elements, emphasizing the imperative of resilience and unity in the face of such challenges. He emphasised that the negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people, warning that no attempt to create instability would be tolerated.” In today’s era, complete independence without economic stability is not possible, whereas no instability would be tolerated in Pakistan’s journey towards prosperity and development. Let us all reject negative forces together and focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability,” he said.