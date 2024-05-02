We resolve to make Punjab polio- free: CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the Polio Oversight Board meeting in which it was agreed to launch collective endeavours for the complete eradication of polio in Punjab. Steps were also reviewed so as to make further effective anti-polio campaign. Proposals and recommendations with regard to making Punjab polio-free completely were reviewed. It was agreed to ensure vaccination of children coming from other areas of Punjab. A complete cooperation was ensured on behalf of WHO and other institutions for the complete elimination of polio.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “It is our resolve to make Punjab polio-free completely. I am personally monitoring the vaccination campaign. The Polio can only be stamped out by undertaking prompt emergency response. We are completely focusing for the provision of health and treatment facilities to the masses. ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic on Wheel’ projects have been launched for the people belonging to the far-flung villages and populated urban areas. The safety and security of polio workers is being ensured during the polio campaign. We are paying complete attention to the ‘Weak Inductory Districts’ regarding polio.”

WHO representative while talking on the occasion said that we expect a positive response for the complete polio eradication in the Punjab province. The Punjab government is rendering laudable services for the polio elimination. The steps being undertaken by the first Woman Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif are highly praiseworthy for ensuring complete success of polio prevention vaccination campaign among children. The resolve and strives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for the polio eradication are highly appreciable. The Chief Minister was given a briefing on the ongoing polio campaign in various districts. It was informed during the meeting that anti-polio targets have been attained up to 85 percent during the last seven months in Lahore. Anti polio campaign is ongoing in ten districts of Punjab from 29th April. Counters have been established at the transit points for the polio immunization of Afghan citizens. The Punjab government is providing other facilities including complete security to the polio teams. The WHO Regional Director Dr. Hanan Balkhy and other specialists put forth their proposals and recommendations.

Senator Parvez Rasheed, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Dr. Adnan Khan, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Meets US Ambassador

“We will provide safe environment for American investment in Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Donald Blome. She added, “Punjab has a rich Investment potential in the fields of agriculture, industry and IT.” She showed her firm resolve to capitalise on the long-standing Pakistan-US economic relations.

Madam Chief Minister said, “Only a stable government can bring Pakistan out of the current economic crisis.” She highlighted, “Government’s economic policies are reducing inflation. We have devised a comprehensive strategy to provide quality education, healthcare facilities and cheap bread to the people.” Madam Chief Minister said, “The provision of fundamental rights and basic needs to the people will be ensured at all costs.”

Donald Blome congratulated Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected first female Chief Minister of the Punjab. He appreciated her efforts for the speedy implementation of people-friendly projects. He said, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s special interest in public welfare projects is commendable.” He added, “America wants to work more closely with the government of Punjab for poverty alleviation and economic development.”

Condolence Meeting

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and Member National Assembly Saira Afzal Tarar to offer condolences and show sympathies with the bereaved family members on the sad demise of her father Afzal Hussain Tarar, who was a senior PML-N leader. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif offered fateeha for the late Afzal Hussain Tarar, and prayed for his forgiveness and higher ranks in the Heavens.

Madam Chief Minister consoled Saira Afzal Tarar and other members of her family. Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif placed his hand on Saira Afzal Tarar’s head and advised her to be patient and bear this irreparable loss with courage. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the late Afzal Hussain Tarar for his public service. Quaid Nawaz Sharif said, “Afzal Hussain Tarar was my longtime friend and an active party member.” He added, “Afzal Hussain Tarar always did politics of service, he will remain in hearts forever.”