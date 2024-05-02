KP CM, speaker summoned on reserved seats oath case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and the Peshawar Assembly speaker in a filed petition on contempt of court regarding elected members on reserved seats failing to take their oath.

PHC’s Justice S.M. Atiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad presided over the case.

The court issued notices to the CM and the speaker after hearing the filed petition.

The petitioner’s counsel highlighted that despite a detailed verdict and a fourteen-day deadline, the oath has not been administered to the elected members on reserved seats.

Justice S.M. Atiq Shah inquired why the oath had not been administered despite the detailed verdict. Consequently, the PHC has summoned the KP CM and the provincial assembly speaker within a week, directing them to respond to the notices.