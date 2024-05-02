Urgency required to increase taxation on tobacco products

Key stakeholders including parliamentarians were brought together at the launch of a pioneering project aimed at empowering concerned mothers and advocating for increased taxation on tobacco products. Hosted by the Aurat Foundation in collaboration with CTFK, this event brought together parliamentarians and policy makers, to address the urgent need for action against the detrimental effects of tobacco on families and communities across Pakistan. Esteemed members of the National Assembly, including distinguished figures such as Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Huma Chughtai, Sehar Kamran, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Dr. Shaista Khan, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Naeema Kishwar Khan, highlighted the urgent requirement for a holistic approach to combat the pervasive issue of tobacco addiction in Pakistan. The presence of distinguished parliamentarians underscored the cross-party commitment to addressing the tobacco epidemic in Pakistan.