ANF nets record ‘ice’ haul in major anti-trafficking operation

Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) announced on Thursday it had achieved a “monumental victory” in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking by intercepting the largest consignment of methamphetamine, popularly called “ice,” in the nation’s history. Methamphetamine, known for its potent and addictive properties, has seen a significant rise in use not just in Pakistan but globally, contributing to a burgeoning health crisis. The drug’s accessibility and escalating abuse have heightened law enforcement and public health efforts to curtail its spread. This major seizure highlights the ongoing challenges and the critical need for continued vigilance and international cooperation in combating drug trafficking and its societal impacts. “A total of 224 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Ice) was seized by the diligent ANF team at the Karachi port,” an official statement announced. “Disguised within five containers labelled as ‘Soapstone’ exports from Afghanistan to Belgium, this illicit substance was artfully concealed within the container’s roof and doors.” The authorities also apprehended three suspects involved in the smuggling attempt, among them two Afghan nationals. “The suspects were attempting to flee to Afghanistan via the Torkham border when they were intercepted by ANF Team,” the statement continued.