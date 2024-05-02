Bannu admin doing a praiseworthy effor

District administration Bannu has taken a praiseworthy initiative to highlight vocational capabilities and skills of craftswomen. Owing to ethnic and cultural similarities with tribesman and having deep rooted association with fundamentalists, people of Bannu have normalized depriving women of their social rights. In order to provide a North Star to oppressed gender of tribal society, a handicraft exhibition has been held at sports complex Bannu on 2 and 3 of May which aims at promoting the dexterous female artists, weavers and craftswomen. District Bannu is a renowned locality for preserving tribal heritage for centuries but amid its conventional traditions and creed, it’s elusive to dispense equality to women at workplaces and educational institutes; therefore, it would be considered a ground breaking initiative and it’s a stepping stone towards female inclusiveness in small scale businesses and workplaces. This endeavor would dispel the misconceptions that have been nursed in tribal societies regarding involvement of women in businesses and their role in making a living. Such events have potential to reshape the narratives regarding collective powers of men and women.