Woman driver booked for misbehaving with Motorway cops

A case has been registered against a woman driver for misbehaving and hurling abuses at Motorway police personnel near Kallar Kahar.

A video of two women misbehaving with the cops went viral on social media on Wednesday. In the viral video, the two women were seen filming Motorway police personnel, misbehaving and hurling abuses at the cops. The case has been registered against the woman driver at the complaint of the Motorway police sub-inspector.

The FIR stated that the woman started ‘threatening’ the cops after she was stopped for driving her vehicle at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour. The woman rather than showing documents, raised allegations of harassing at the Motorway cops, the FIR stated and added that the woman interfered in the State’s affairs by filming the cops in uniform without their consent.

Furthermore, one of the women alleged that the Motorway cop demanded a bribe from them. Meanwhile, the Motorway Police issued a statement in this regard, saying that their personnel stopped the women for “over speeding” and “rash driving” near Kallar Kahar Town in Punjab’s Chakwal district. “The women misbehaved with the Motorway Police officials and threatened them. The woman was driving with extreme carelessness and speed,” read the statement.