PIA Issues Travel Advisories for UAE-bound Passengers Amidst Stormy Weather

In light of the severe weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued travel advisories for passengers traveling to the region. The aerial operations in Dubai and Sharjah have been severely affected due to torrential rains, impacting various airlines including PIA.

Several flights of the national carrier have faced delays and cancellations due to the adverse weather conditions. PIA expresses sincere concern for the inconvenience faced by its passengers.

Assuring swift action, PIA pledges to initiate its aerial operations as soon as the situation improves. Passengers affected by the disrupted flights are urged to stay in contact with PIA’s call center at *786 786 111* for updates regarding their flights.

*Spokesperson, PIA*