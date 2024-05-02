‘We are well aware of our constitutional limits’: Gen Asim Munir

During his address at the passing out parade of the Pakistan Air Force at the Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir emphasized the military’s adherence to constitutional boundaries and urged others to do the same.

Highlighting Article 19 of the Constitution, General Asim underscored the clear delineation of freedom of speech and expression, cautioning against its misuse. He stressed that individuals disregarding these constitutional limitations have no grounds to criticize others.

Commending the Pakistan Air Force for its professionalism, General Asim emphasized the pivotal role of a strong air force in ensuring national security. He lauded the PAF’s unwavering commitment, particularly citing their exemplary performance during the events of February 2019.

Addressing the cadets directly, the COAS described them as the nation’s future and the defenders of regional unity. He urged them to embody values of integrity, courage, and competence, expressing confidence in their dedication to safeguarding the nation’s defense and honor.

General Asim also touched upon regional security concerns, cautioning against an arms race that could disrupt the delicate balance of power. Reflecting on the situation in Palestine, he condemned the indiscriminate violence in Gaza, emphasizing the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Regarding Kashmir, General Asim reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, condemning India’s illegal occupation and ongoing aggression in the region. He affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to providing moral, political, and diplomatic backing to the cause of Kashmiri freedom.