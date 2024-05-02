First CM Punjab Pink Games kick off today

The colorful opening ceremony of the first Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games 2024 will be held today (Thursday). Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the Pink Games. And the officers have been instructed to complete the arrangements soon, Director General Sports Punjab Pervaiz Iqbal has said on this occasion that 1300 women athletes from 20 universities of Punjab are participating in the first Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games 2024, for which the best arrangements are being made. Best facilities will be provided to the female players. Pink Games are being held under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Sports Minister Punjab Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar. The first Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games is being held in Lahore from May 2 to May 5. On this occasion, Director Admin Muhammad Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmin Akhtar, Director Affairs Ranandim Anjum, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, Ataur Rahman and Tariq Khanzada were also present. In the colorful inauguration of the first Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games 2024, Provincial Minister for Sports Punjab Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, members of the Punjab Cabinet, Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Syal, Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, former Olympians, famous athletes and a large number of personalities related to sports participated. 1300 women athletes from 20 universities will also march past in the colorful opening ceremony of the first Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games 2024.