Practically, there is no democracy in the country: JI Emir

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Emir Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has vehemently condemned the deployment of police force against the peaceful protest of farmers in Lahore, demanding the immediate release of detained farmers and the fulfillment of their demands.

Addressing an event in honour of laborers commemorating May Day at Mansoorah on Wednesday, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman castigated the ruling elite for their monopolization of state resources. He stressed that the oppressed have no alternative but to engage in peaceful resistance, extending the JI’s platform to farmers, laborers, and the general populace. “Our doors are open to all who wish to stand with us against the corrupt system,” he declared.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the former caretaker government for importing wheat worth one billion dollars under the pretext of a shortage in stock, only to now neglect the purchase of wheat from farmers. He expressed unwavering support for the farmers, highlighting their dire situation. Drawing attention to the plight of laborers, daily wage earners, working women, domestic workers, and low-ranking government employees, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asserted that their rights had been trampled upon while the ruling elite enjoyed all the luxuries the country had to offer. He decried the disparity, noting that the ruling class benefited from free electricity, petrol, and gas, while burdening the poor with unjustified taxes.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the fraudulent mandate upon which the current government was formed, based on Form 47, and lamented the nepotism evident in the distribution of government positions among family members. He accused the rulers of exploiting the masses while simultaneously seeking loans from various countries, perpetuating a cycle of dependency. Highlighting the façade of unity among the ruling class, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asserted that they were united in protecting their interests while deliberately dividing the public. He emphasized that the corrupt system was no longer sustainable.

Critiquing political parties as dynastic entities where common individuals could never ascend to important positions, Rehman proclaimed the JI as the exception, where equal opportunities were provided to all.

Meanwhile Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that practically there is no democracy in the country. He said all have been trapped, adding Jamaat-e-Islami wants to play its role in these circumstances.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was talking to senior journalists, editors and columnists at Mansoorah on Wednesday. On this occasion, Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Naib Emir Dr. Osama Rzi and Secretary Information Qaisar Sharif were also present. He said they are ready on political dialogue on common matters, adding there would be no electoral alliance with anyone. He said judicial commission should be established on elections rigging, adding elections results should be compiled in the light of Form 45.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said they would focus on public issues, adding youth and women would be focused. He said there is no confusion in the political process, adding Jamaat-e-Islami has clear vision on national and international issues. He said they are standing by with Palestinians and Kashmiris.

He further said everyone knows who wanted friendship with India and enmity with China, Iran and Afghanistan.

He said those who term the US signals as strategy of the country should know about the respect and honour. He said Iran Pakistan gas pipe line project should be completed, adding the nation should be briefed about the results of visit of Iranian president to Pakistan. He said implementation should be done on the agreements done between the two countries.

He said that rights of Tehreek-e-Insaf were snatched in the elections and Jamaat-e-Islami’s mandate was stolen in Karachi, adding they would take up voice of people. He said supremacy of constitution and law and peaceful political resistance are rights of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that Jamaat-e-Islami’s women wing is very strong and playing its part. He said they would work on the issues of youth and women in the days to come, adding invitation is for all as anyone could become part of Jamaat-e-Islami. He said Bano Kabil Program would be extended to the four provinces. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami is very popular in Karachi. Those who have been running the country for 76 years are responsible for all the issues, he added.