Insane amount of gratitude: Mahira Khan

Pakistani drama and film actress Mahira Khan has made the first official statement after winning the “Artist in Fashion” honour at The Emi Gala, an award ceremony held in Dubai earlier this week, in her latest post on Instagram.

The superstar expressed “insane amount of gratitude” after receiving the honour while representing Pakistan on global platforms. The Sadqay Tumharay actor posted a couple of pictures from the starry night and a video of her address after winning the award.

“On nights like these.. I feel insane amount of gratitude,” Mahira wrote in the post’s caption.

She thanked the Almighty Allah for giving her life, courage and blessing her with family, friends and fans. She also expressed gratitude for “big mercies”, especially “the tender ones”.

Last but not the least, actor thanked The Emi Gala and Dr Michel Daher, who is the founder and president of the award ceremony.

The event aims to celebrate and honour various individuals and contributors to the fashion and beauty industries, both regionally and globally, as well as recognise excellence and innovation in the field.

This year, Mahira was honoured with the Artist in Fashion award for her exquisite sense of dressing and style. On the occasion, the Raees actor dazzled in a sky blue strapless gown, embellished with delicate floral motif appliques.