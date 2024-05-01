MAP elects new executive committee office bearers

The newly elected Executive Committee of the Management Association of Pakistan held its 599th Executive Committee Meeting on Monday in Karachi. During this meeting, the following Office Bearers were elected, for the period 2024-2027: Senator Sarmad Ali – President, Mr. Abid Akber Vazir – Vice President, Mr. Khalid Zaman Khan – Honorary Secretary and

Mr. Farrukh V. Junaidy – Honorary Treasurer.

Earlier, the Association held its 58th Annual General Meeting at a local hotel in Karachi and the following Executive Committee members were declared elected unopposed for the period 2024-2027: Mr. Abid Akber Vazir, Executive Director, Cherat Cement Company Ltd., Mr. Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman & GM, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt.) Limited, Mr. Fahd Kamal Chinoy, CEO,

Pakistan Cables Ltd., Mr. Farrukh V. Junaidy, Sr. Partner Junaidy Shoaib Asad Chartered Accountants, Mr. Humayun Akhlaq, CEO / Country President Schneider Electric Solutions & Services (Pvt.) Ltd., Mr.

Khalid Zaman Khan, SEVP Group Head HR, Learning & Development, Meezan Bank Ltd., Mr. Muhammad Intesaruddin, Director, RG Blue Communications (Pvt.) Ltd., Ms. Saadia Naveed, Dy Managing Director, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Ltd., Senator Sarmad Ali, Group Managing Director & President Revenue, The Jang / GEO Media Group, Mr. Zubair Haider, CEO, Lumina Consulting Services (Pvt.) Ltd., Syed Ali Hasan Naqvi continues to be the Executive Director. During the 58th AGM, the Annual Accounts of the Association and the report of the auditors and the Executive Committee for the year ended December 31, 2023, were also approved.