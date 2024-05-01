England announce squad for Pakistan series, T20 World Cup

England announced their squad for the Pakistan series and upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, slated to happen in the United States and West Indies from June 1.

English fast bowler Jofra Archer returned to England’s ICC T20 World Cup squad after a year-long hiatus due to injury.

Despite a series of setbacks, the 29-year-old is fit and ready to contribute. Alongside him, veterans like Chris Jordan make a comeback, while promising spinner Tom Hartley earns his first call-up.

However, there’s no spot for seasoned all-rounder Chris Woakes. Archer, hailing from Barbados, brings valuable insight into Caribbean conditions.

With just a day left until the ICC’s deadline, this squad, though labelled “provisional,” seems set. Their journey begins with a match against Scotland on June 4, followed by a T20 series against Pakistan starting May 22.

As they gear up to defend their title won in Australia in 2022, Archer’s return adds depth to Jos Buttler’s formidable side. Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.