Online casino comparison service KingCasinoBonus.com analysed Social Blade data to reveal that the superstar has since lost 70,170 followers due to the star’s late arrival to her show in Montréal, Canada, on April 18. The rapper took to X before going onstage, claiming issues with her flight to Canada, misinformation and extra luggage searches, which resulted in her late arrival.

Following the day of the show, the rapper immediately lost over 17,324 followers. This is the second time this year that the rapper has lost a considerable amount of followers; back in January, the rapper lost over 175,000 followers due to her beef with Megan Thee Stallion.

Commenting on these findings, a spokesperson for KingCasinoBonus.com has said, “Despite the loss of followers, Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour has been a major success, with all shows sold out so far. Nicki is set to take the tour overseas next month to Europe, where many cities have strict sound and curfew laws. If she is three hours late to a show in Europe, it will most definitely be cancelled.”

“A similar issue did occur on her previous Nicki World Tour in 2019, where her stage and cargo did not arrive on time to her Dublin, Ireland show, resulting in a cancellation – this resulted in fans chanting her rival Cardi B’s name outside of the venue. It is common for fans to have some animosity towards artist if they are late to or cancel tour shows”.