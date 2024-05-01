Ibrahim Ali Khan gets 581,000 followers on Instagram debut

Saif Ali Khan’s son from ex-wife Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on Tuesday.

The star kid got more than 581,000 followers as soon as he went public with his account. His debut post on the social media platform included a series of photos for sportswear giant Puma.

Khan captioned his post, “Legacy? I’ll make my own. Taking my first stride with @pumaindia, (sic).”

It is pertinent to mention that Ibrahim Ali Khan has already completed the shoot for his debut film titled Sarzameen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, his stepmother is also Puma’s brand ambassador.

The star kid’s comment section was flooded by well-wishers and fans. Among them was also Kareena Kapoor who gave him a shout-out.

She took to Instagram Story and wrote, “Welcome to @pumaindia Iggy. Let’s shoot together soon, (sic).”

Khan has worked behind the scenes on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as an assistant director.

In an interview, his sister Sara Ali Khan revealed last year that Ibrahim Ali Khan had completed his first acting project. “You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can’t believe,” she said.

Apart from his professional career, there were speculations in the media about his relationship with Palak Tiwari, the daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari as the two are frequently seen together.