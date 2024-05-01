Hania steals the show with latest reel and pictures

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir stole the show with her modern, chic look in the latest set of pictures and reel, going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Hania Aamir treated her 13.5 million followers with yet another style reel, after a stunning picture dump, as she decked up in contemporary, Eastern attire, for her cousin’s mehendi night.

The reel video, captioned with song lyrics “kya main samjhoon?” and styling credits, see the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star flaunting wedding guest style, while the Bollywood number ‘Billo Rani’ played in the background. The fashionista wore a peach-hued floor-length peshwas by ace designer Hussain Rehar, paired with a stone-studded choker and finished off with dewy glam makeup and middle-parted poker-straight hair for the look.

On Monday, she also posted a nine-photo dump of the same look, captioned simply with an emoji and the same credits.

The reel has been played by more than four million Instagrammers within a couple of hours and thousands of fans showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and comments for the celebrity.

Being the absolute social media darling that she is, Aamir boasts a massive following on the photo and video sharing application, Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours.

On the acting front, she was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.