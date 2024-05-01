Lebanese shawarma ranked fourth-best sandwich in the world

Lebanon’s shawarma was rated the fourth-best sandwich in the world in a new poll released on Tuesday. A shawarma, a mouth-watering creation, is a sandwich crafted from succulent meat or chicken, typically sliced from a rotating skewer, basking in the gentle heat of a grill or spit. Various toppings are then added on top of the choice of meat once it is sliced into pita bread. “Once a common staple of the Middle Eastern working man, shawarma has today become the ultimate Arabic street food, found not only in Arabia and Levant but in virtually any nook and corner of the globe,” Taste Atlas said, which is a Croatian food guide. Taste Atlas ranked Vietnam’s banh mi, Turkey’s Tombik doner and Italy’s Panino col polpo as the top three sandwiches in the world. The famous Barbar restaurant was ranked to have the best shawarma, along with Boubouffe and Joseph. All three are Lebanese and Barbar recently opened in the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia’s Mama Noura was also ranked among the top five shawarma sandwiches in the world.