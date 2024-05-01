More Floods

Not long ago, a flood of biblical proportions had wiped away thousands of houses across Balochistan, Pakistan’s most undernourished province that has lately been reduced to a sitting duck thanks to minimum infrastructure and a majority living in mud houses. Today, when powerful spells of rain have become a living reality as the region continues to be plagued by natural disasters, the need to build climatic resilience in Balochistan has never been more critical. Reports claim that as many as 21 lives have already been lost in the ongoing month, with 25 individuals injured, 251 houses completely razed and 1910 others suffering partial damage due to relentless rain.

The situation in Balochistan is critical and demands immediate action to build climatic resilience in the area. With frequent and severe climatic events, vulnerable populations are at high risk of losing their lives and livelihoods. A proactive approach is necessary to mitigate the impact of these disasters and prevent further loss. With the societal fabric tearing at the seams already, every such episode comes as an added challenge; disenfranchising a large group and fuelling the flames of discord.

However, building climatic resilience in Balochistan comes with its own set of challenges. The region suffers from a lack of adequate infrastructure, including flood protection systems and early warning mechanisms. Limited resources and funding pose significant barriers to implementing large-scale resilience projects in the area. Additionally, issues of accessibility and outreach make it difficult to reach remote communities and provide them with the necessary support and resources.

It needs to be remembered that the true cost of these climatic-induced disasters runs deeper. Pakistan cannot remain frozen as a state ill-equipped to handle the climate challenges we now face. No matter what our carbon footprint may be, the international community cannot listen to our calls for help if we ourselves are not interested in improving our affairs. Would we ever learn any lessons? *