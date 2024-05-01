Daily Times

Hyderabad admin to penalise parents who refuse polio vaccination

Hyderabad authorities have announced strict penalties for parents who refuse to administer polio vaccines to their children. Under the new measures, parents could face one month of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for non-compliance. Emphasizing the importance of polio vaccination, the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad stated that it is mandatory to ensure children receive the vaccine. The nationwide anti-polio campaign, covering four provinces and Islamabad, commenced yesterday, aiming to vaccinate over 20 million children against polio.

