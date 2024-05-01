Pakistan’s first Digital City to be established in Haripur

Pakistan is going to take a major step towards becoming a tech hub with the signing of an agreement to establish the country’s first ever “Pakistan Digital City” in Haripur.

This ambitious project, spearheaded by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), will be built on 11 acres of land and is expected to be fully operational by 2026. With a staggering investment of Rs 8 billion, the zone development agreement marks a pivotal step towards realizing the ambitious vision of a tech-savvy Pakistan. Spearheaded by Nespak and the National Logistics Cell, an additional investment of Rs 1.642 billion underscores the commitment to this transformative endeavor. Approximately 30% of the 'Pakistan Digital City' project has already been completed, underscoring the unwavering dedication of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Poised to be the first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ‘Pakistan Digital City’ will serve as a specialized technology zone, facilitating the establishment of up to 4,000 IT startups. With projections indicating a potential increase in IT exports by up to $50 million, this initiative holds the promise of economic prosperity and job creation.