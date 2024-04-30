West Indies Women win third T20I by 2 runs to take unassailable 3-0 lead

Haylee Matthews’s all-round performance helped West Indies Women beat Pakistan in the third T20I by two runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday. The skipper scored 68 runs and took two crucial wickets in her side’s eighth-consecutive win on the tour. Batting first, West Indies posted 132/5 in the given 20 overs, before restricting the hosts to 130/8. Besides Hayley, Shemaine Campbelle (31) was the only visiting batter to score more than 10 runs. With a modest target on the board, Pakistan looked well set to win the game. However, a last-minute collapse caused them yet another game in the series. Pakistan were 113/2 on the board in 16 overs, requiring just 20 runs from the last four overs. However, they lost the next six wickets within the span of 24 balls, eventually losing the game by two runs.