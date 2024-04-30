‘I didn’t leave PTI’: Fawad Chaudhry takes a U-turn

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that he didn’t leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Talking to media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the former minister said that the incumbent government doesn’t have any credibility as it is standing on the Form-47.

“The government cannot even last for three months if Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and PTI join hands,” the senior politician said. He added that the government was formed in result of a rigged election. “We are passing through a difficult time and want to decrease the political temperature,” Fawad said. The former minister said that he didn’t narrate his story yet as he would disclose it on the right time. “I am really glad to meet all the friends today. May we all proceed towards a normal situation,” he concluded. Earlier, the senior politician had claimed to leave PTI in the aftermath of May 9 violence last year. Fawad Chaudhry, who was serving as senior vice president of PTI, had announced to leave PTI in a press conference last year before taking a break from politics.