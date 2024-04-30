12-year-old girl mauled to death by a pet dog

A 12-year-old girl died after she was attacked by a pet dog in Sadiqabad area of Rahim Yar Khan. So ferocious was the dog’s attack that the child’s head was separated from the torso as a result of that. Although the locals managed to recover her head, the torso was still missing for which search was underway till last reports came in. On the other hand, Guddu police near Kashmore succeeded in tracing the child who had gone missing four days ago. SSP Kashmore Bashir Ahmad Brohi said that Zeeshan Lashari, son of Asif Lashari, who had gone to his relatives’ home, was traced with the help of modern technology. Spokesman for the police said that the child’s family thought that he might have been kidnapped. “However, on the instructions of the SSP, ASP Kashmore Rana Muhammad Dilawar managed to locate the child,” he explained SSP Brohi has appealed to the parents to take care of their children.