Aid Expands Strikes

It has been history that if one would help to war greedy person, he, undoubtedly, use all help in war till depletion. The same is the case with Israel and the USA. Recently, the US House approved $26 billion for Israel for defence. Not to mention Ukraine, Taiwan, and the Asia Pacific region. Though Israel has unleashed devastating attacks on innocent Palestinians in Gaza and killed over 34,000 Palestinians most of them are children and women after Hamas’ 7oct attack, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister, has not been considering such loss of innocent lives, and still his thirst of victory has not been quenched. His war-mongering cabinet full of right-wing politicians repeatedly draws aggressive and denigrated statements against Palestinians.

For Gaza’s Palestinians, Rafah city has remained the only territory, which borders Egypt, where war affectees and more than 1.3 million displaced Palestinians are living in makeshift tents. Sadly, Netanyahu has been patently giving remarks in media that the Rafah City is our next target now, and he has also asked for a big ground invasion attack on Rafah City on the alibi of fighting with Hamas fighters and releasing Israeli hostages.

After repeated vetoes of UN resolutions, the last time UNO successfully passed a resolution for a ceasefire in Ramadan and the US remained absent due to its abstention the resolution got passed. However, the resolution did not materialize substantially due to Israel’s insincerity and undercurrent lack of respect for international law. Considering the resolution’s spirit and the USA’s decreasing support Israel played its sanctimonious strategy and attacked Iran’s consulate in Syria. After its attack, the international media’s coverage went to the burning issue of the attack and the possible response of Iran. Eventually, the resolution’s core spirit met a lack of attention and it did not reach an outcome.

Being a big economy, the USA should support peace and prosperity in the world.

Reportedly, Israel decreased attacks on Gaza and called its unit army back from Gaza. But after the USA approved of such huge aid for military and defense it has increased its heart for further big attacks on Palestinians. However, the USA has been repeatedly asking for refrain and selective attacks due to internationally high condemnation from human rights watches and other European countries. Joe Biden for his coming presidential election has been deciding to gain vote banks.

However, student protests on campuses have emerged hugely in the USA and other European countries. The students are protesting for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and asking their governments to divest Israeli companies and Israel from campuses. Western governments are using their old weapon of anti-Semitism and booking students in this law. Interestingly, the protests in some campuses of the USA’s colleges have been led by Jewish students.

The double standard of the USA and its Western allies, though revealed a long time ago, should be stopped now. On one hand, the USA ostensibly portrays itself as the saviour of democratic principles and the rule of law. Meanwhile, on the other hand, it closes its eyes to the devastating attacks by its ally countries such as Israel on innocent Palestinians and openly violating international laws. Besides, the USA should have played the peacekeeper role, but it is playing the role of fuel which added to the fire for conflagration by funding aggressive parties and war-monger leaders.

Considering such a scenario one cannot restrain from praising the will of students on campuses in the USA and other European countries who are loudly protesting against their governments and Israel’s unlawful attacks on Gaza. However, students should demand more support to Israel financially in the war on Gaza. Moreover, the USA and its Western allies should also listen to the voices of students and urge Israel for a permanent ceasefire. The USA should now think about wars and the loss of innocent lives in wars, it should stop funding for war now. The USA, being a big economy. should support peace and prosperity in the world, particularly in conflicting countries across the world. The USA has leverage of its support to Israel and it can draw influence for ceasefire and peace in Gaza. But a ceasefire should be based on compensation for Palestinians’ loss and punishment for violation of international laws. Though this cannot be enough to mitigate the Palestinian’s wounds, it can somehow create a precedent.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at kazimlaghari@gmail.com