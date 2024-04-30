SC hears plea for inquiry commission on IHC judges’ letter today

A petitioner on Monday urged the Supreme Court to form an inquiry commission of three top court judges in order to probe contents and context of the letter which six sitting justices of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sent to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), referring alleged interference of spy agencies in judicial affairs and surveillance of judges’ residences.

Advocate High Court Khudayar Mohla – ex-President of Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS), has invoked the top court’s jurisdiction under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan through Counsel Dr GM Chaudhry, making the federal government through prime minister, secretaries of the Cabinet Division, Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Interior as respondents in the matter.