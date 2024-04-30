Ex-PM Imran Khan’s aide Shahzad Akbar sues Pakistani govt over acid attack in UK

Shahzad Akbar, the former federal minister and ex-adviser to deposed prime minister Imran Khan, is taking legal action against the government of Pakistan over an acid attack that left him “scarred for life”.

Acid was thrown at his face when he opened his door to a caller at his home in England’s Royston town on November 26, 2023.

He believes only his glasses, and his slamming the door shut prevented him from being blinded.

On Monday afternoon, Akbar served a copy of his legal action to the Pakistan High Commission in London. This reporter has seen a copy of the legal claim of over 15 pages. It names several Pakistan government officials as responsible for the attack.

Akbar claimed in the letter the government of Pakistan was behind the attack, which happened in front of his young child, and has left him scarred and with psychological injuries.

Akbar sent the Pakistani government a letter outlining the claim that he intends to bring against it at the High Court in London.