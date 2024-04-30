IMF Executive Board okays $1.1bn loan tranche for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board has approved the last tranche of $1.1 billion for Pakistan under the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

“The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the second and final review of Pakistan’s economic reform program supported by the IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA),” the international lender said in an official statement issued on its website on Monday.

“The Board’s decision allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 828 million (around $1.1 billion), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 2.250 billion (about $3 billion).”

“Pakistan’s determined policy efforts under the 2023 Stand‑By Arrangement (SBA) have brought progress in restoring economic stability. Moderate growth has returned; external pressures have eased; and while still elevated, inflation has begun to decline. Given the significant challenges ahead, Pakistan should capitalize on this hard‑won stability, persevering—beyond the current arrangement—with sound macroeconomic policies and structural reforms to create stronger, inclusive, and sustainable growth. Continued external support will also be critical,” said Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director and Chair.