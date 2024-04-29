SOC Films announces the summer 2024 cycle for Neela Asmaan Residency

SOC Films, the multi-award-winning film production company founded by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is excited to announce the latest cycle of the Neela Asmaan Artist Residency Program, set to begin in summer 2024.

After a successful inaugural year, the artist residency, situated in Shigar in northern Pakistan, is now accepting applications for 2024. With five artists focused on various disciplines in 2023, including filmmaking, writing and poetry, this year they are expanding their scope by offering more cycles and therefore, taking in more artists.

Selected artists will spend two weeks at Neela Asmaan to focus on their proposed projects. They will have the opportunity to tuck themselves away from their regular lives and routines, and dedicate this time to immerse themselves in their art. Artists will receive a stipend that will cover their meals during the residency. In the latter half of the year, the residency will host an Artist Talk where artists from 2024 who have already concluded their residency periods will be invited to exhibit their work, in a format of their choosing. This will provide them with the opportunity to showcase their work and talent for external attendees.

The programme is open to all creative souls, irrespective of gender, who have a clear vision for their project and a passion for their craft. Applications for the residency are now open and the deadline to apply is May 13. Interested applicants can fill out the application form available on SOC Films’ website and linked on Neela Asmaan’s Instagram page. With the completed application form, artists must submit their samples of their work or a portfolio.