Punjab Home Dept proposes harsher penalties for kite-flyers

The Punjab Home Department has sent a summary to Provincial Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday suggesting tougher penalties for kite flyers.

The department has suggested an increase in the prison term for kite flyers from three to five years.

Similarly, increasing the fine for such offenders from Rs0.1 million to Rs2 million has also been proposed in the summary. The department has also suggested introducing tougher penalties for those involved in the manufacturing and sale of kites.

The concerned officials have said that the amended bill will be presented in the Punjab Assembly after its vetting by the chief minister and the provincial cabinet.

Two days ago, it was reported that the Punjab Police had taken into custody as many as 19 people and registered cases against them under the Kite Flying Act across the province during the last 24 hours besides recovering 162 kites, 27 metal spinning wheels from their possession.

A month ago, showing grave concern over the deaths from kite flying being reported from different parts of the province, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had ordered the police to crack down on the people indulging in the bloody sport.