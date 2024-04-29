Week-long campaign to vaccinate 24 million children against polio begins

The government kicked off a week-long campaign to vaccinate 24 million children against poliovirus in 91 selected districts on Monday, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported, as Islamabad tries to eliminate the potentially fatal disease from the country.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where the poliovirus, which causes paralysis and can be a life-threatening disease, is endemic.

“The campaign is being held in ten districts of Punjab, 24 districts of Sindh, 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 30 districts of Balochistan, and the federal capital Islamabad,” Radio Pakistan said, adding that 24 million children under the age of five would be administered the vaccine in these districts.

As many as 1,400 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 677 polio teams. A police spokesman said senior police officers have also been deployed with the teams. He informed that to ensure the security of the teams, the police personnel were also patrolling in their respective areas.

Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, coordinator to the prime minister on National Health Services, said the government is committed to ensuring that all children are protected from poliovirus.

“Poliovirus has been detected in multiple sewage samples in the country in recent months which means this virus remains a serious threat to children’s wellbeing,” Dr. Bharat was quoted as saying by the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Sunday.

He said the only way to protect children from the disease is to vaccinate them against it. “We are sending polio teams to your homes, so make sure to open your door to vaccinators and get your child vaccinated,” he added.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication described it as a “critical campaign” being held in districts with a high risk of poliovirus spread.

“We have detected the virus in over 31 districts this year, which is why we are continuing to implement regular vaccination campaigns in all high-risk districts to ensure that children have the immunity to fight off polio infection,” he said.

Pakistan’s efforts to contain polio have often been met with opposition, especially in the country’s northwestern KP province, where militants have carried out attacks against vaccinators and the security teams guarding them.

Many believe in the conspiracy theory that polio vaccines are part of a plot by Western outsiders to sterilize Pakistan’s population.

Pakistani masses’ doubts regarding polio campaigns were exacerbated in 2011 when the US Central Intelligence Agency set up a fake hepatitis vaccination program to gather intelligence on former Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a week-long anti-polio campaign across 24 districts by administering polio drops to children at the newly established Gulshan-e-Aka Khail in Gadap and urged parents to protect their children from the crippling virus by providing them with oral polio vaccines.

“Together, as a community, let us forge a path towards a polio-free environment, securing a healthier future for our children.”

This he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of anti-polio camping at Gadap. The ceremony was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, Provincial Coordinator EOC Irshad Sodhar, CEO PPHI Javed Jagirani, National Chair, Rotary International Aziz Memon, Dr Asif Zardari of WHO, Dr Shaukat Chandio of UNICEF and others.

The Health Department has launched a Sub-National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign from April 29th to May 5th, 2024. This crucial initiative aims at vaccinating approximately eight million children under the age of 5 against poliovirus in 24 districts of Sindh.

Over 62000 front-line workers will work throughout the province, ensuring every eligible child receives this life-saving vaccine. This massive effort will be supported by almost 4000 security personnel. The CM urged all schools, hospitals, and caregivers to welcome vaccinators, as they truly are fighting on the frontline in the last stages of our battle against this debilitating disease.

The Minister Health & Population Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that the campaign was aimed at stopping the alarming trend of positive environmental samples in Sindh and all over Pakistan, threatening the health of our children.

In recent reports, 11 positive environmental samples have been isolated from various sites in Sindh. This situation underscores the urgency of this vaccination drive. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two remaining endemic countries, and interrupting virus transmission in this epidemiological block is critical to eradicating polio. The Polio Programmes of both countries are united in a single mission to protect children from lifelong disability and end polio in the region. Shah said that despite security challenges and persistent virus clusters, efforts were ongoing to ensure the vaccination of every child. “To ensure no child is left unprotected, we encourage parents whose children are missed to contact the Emergency Operations Centre’s Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166,” he said.

The media plays a pivotal role in disseminating critical information. The CM urged journalists and community leaders to rally support for the ongoing anti-polio campaign, echoing the endorsement of medical experts and religious scholars who advocate for the safety and efficacy of the oral polio vaccine.