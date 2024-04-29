Woman murdered for using mobile phone in Khuzdar

A man in Balochistan district of Khuzdar has confessed on Monday to murdering his wife for using mobile phone.

Sources in district administration informed that the murder had happened about two weeks ago in Greesha area of Tehsil Zahri in Khuzdar District.

The sources said the investigation led to the discovery that the killer is the husband of the slain woman.

Accused Rahmatullah allegedly confessed to killing his wife for using mobile phone.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, at least three people including two labourers and a senior administration official were killed in two separate incidents of firing in Quetta and Kech district.

Armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Musa Colony area of Sariab road of the provincial capital, killing Abdul Sattar Mashwani, tehsildar Dobandi Killa Abdullah. Levies official Sarwar Bangulzai narrowly escaped the attack.

Separately, in Kech district, armed men opened fire and killed two labourers working on the construction of a road. The incident happened in the Hoshap tehsil of Kech. The attackers fled on their motorcycles after the attack.