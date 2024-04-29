Ghazanfar Azzam steps down as CEO of Mobilink Bank after a distinguished 12-year tenure

Islamabad – April 29, 2024: Ghazanfar Azzam has decided to step down as the President and CEO of Mobilink Bank after 12 years of service. Under his leadership, Mobilink Bank has experienced remarkable growth and solidified its position as a leader in the Microfinance sector. He helped the Bank undergo rapid digital transformation to strengthen its financial stability, business resilience, and future readiness.

The Board of Directors (BoD) has appointed Mobilink Bank’s current Chief Operating Officer *(COO)*, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, as the Interim CEO, effective April 29, 2024. This appointment is subject to approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Board has commenced the search for the upcoming CEO who will continue to drive the Bank’s mission forward and ensure long-term success. Chairman BoD, Mobilink Bank and CEO Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim stated, “We thank Ghazanfar for his valuable service over the years and wish him luck. We are committed to a seamless transition and to maintaining the high standards of service and integrity that our customers have come to expect from Mobilink Bank.”