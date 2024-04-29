PM Shehbaz, IMF chief discuss new bailout package on WEF sideline

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed new bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh.

In his first meeting with the IMF chief since his re-election, PM Shehbaz reiterated his government’s commitment to put Pakistan’s economy back on track, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

Pakistan is seeking a new long-term Extended Fund Facility (EFF) after a current $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) expires this month.

“Both sides also discussed Pakistan entering into another IMF program to ensure that the gains made in the past year were consolidated and its economic growth trajectory remained positive,” the statement added.

PM Shehbaz thanked IMF chief Georgieva for her support to Pakistan in securing the $3 billion SBA from the international lender last year that was now nearing its completion.

The development came a day before the expected meeting of the IMF Executive Board to decide on the final tranche of $1.1 billion under the $3 billion short-term loan programme.

IMF chief Georgieva appreciated the leadership of PM Shehbaz for timely securing SBA last year, as per the statement.