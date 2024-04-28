Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged drug ‘mule’ arrested at airport amid home raids

New details are emerging in the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ investigation. On March 25, the same day two of the rap mogul’s homes were raided by federal agents, Brendan Paul, 25, was detained at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport for allegedly carrying cocaine and marijuana-laced candy, according to a police report obtained by NBC News. The man is an associate of Combs’, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter confirmed to the organization.

In a recent civil lawsuit filed against Diddy, Paul-a former member of the Syracuse University basketball team-is alleged to be his drugs and guns “mule.” According to court records obtained by E! News, Paul has since been released on bail and faces charges of possessing cocaine and a controlled substance.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” his attorney, Brian Bieber, told NBC News March 27, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” A hearing has been set for April 24, court records show. The same day as his arrest, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents executed search warrants ordered by a New York court on his properties in the Los Angeles and Miami areas while he was away from them. The federal agency said in a statement to NBC News that the law enforcement actions were taken “as part of an ongoing investigation,” without providing details.

A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that Combs is a subject of a federal investigation amid a wave of lawsuits that have been filed against the rap music mogul since November and that federal officials have already interviewed three women and a man in New York City in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” his attorney Aaron Dyersaid in a March 26 statement to E! News, adding that the “Bad Boy for Life” artist was never detained and instead “spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

Combs is facing at least four sexual assault civil lawsuits filed since November. That month, he settled one filed by ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of rape and abuse. He has denied any wrongdoing in all the cases.

Paul is named in one of the lawsuits, which producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed in February and amended March 25. He alleges he worked for Combs between September 202

2 and September 2023 and states that Paul “works as Mr. Combs Mule. He acquires, and distributes, Mr. Combs drugs, and guns.” He includes in his lawsuit photos of Paul and the rapper sitting and walking together.

Jones alleges in his filing, obtained by NBC News, that during his time working for Combs, he was transported from California to New York, Florida, Saint Barthélemy, and the United States Virgin Islands-where the rapper owns homes-and that during this time, he “was forced to solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs.” He also accuses the rapper of groping him constantly throughout his employment, during which he lived with him for months.