Javeria Saud copies Maryam Nawaz’s police uniform style

In a recent social media buzz, actress Javeria Saud has garnered the attention of netizens by replicating the distinctive style of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who donned a police uniform at the passing out parade of lady police constables in Lahore last week.

The internet erupted with photos and videos of Maryam Nawaz’s unconventional attire, capturing both admiration and criticism from various quarters. While some hailed her for breaking norms and garnering attention, others questioned the appropriateness of her choice.

Following in the footsteps of the political figure, Javeria Saud, a popular face in the entertainment industry, took to Instagram to share her own rendition of the police uniform ensemble. With a caption hinting at a desire for fame, Saud’s post echoed ambitions of going viral, akin to Nawaz’s viral moment.

Although Saud refrained from directly mentioning any names, social media aficionados quickly drew parallels between her post and Maryam Nawaz’s recent stint in uniform. In the series of images shared by Saud, she can be seen adorned in various police uniforms, even striking a salute in one of the snapshots.

The emulation did not go unnoticed, as social media platforms buzzed with comparisons between Nawaz and Saud, with videos and memes amplifying the chatter. The actress’s bold move has sparked debates on the influence of public figures and the boundaries of mimicry in the digital age.

As the saga continues to unfold online, the incident serves as a testament to the power of social media in shaping perceptions and narratives, blurring the lines between celebrity.