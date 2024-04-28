Metrix Pakistan empowers youth with second edition of Youth Summit

Metrix Pakistan, a pioneering force in technology and innovation, reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment with the successful organization of the second edition of the Metrix Youth Summit in Haripur, Pakistan. Held at the esteemed Library Hall on April 27th, 2024, the summit drew an impressive crowd of over 3,000 attendees from various domains and backgrounds.

Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Hassan Nisar, Metrix Pakistan has emerged as a trailblazer in promoting technological initiatives across Pakistan, particularly in remote areas where access to such opportunities is limited. The Youth Summit served as a testament to this commitment, offering a platform for young minds to explore the transformative power of technology.

The summit was inaugurated by Sher Afzal Marwat, Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, who emphasized the critical role of technology in shaping the future of the nation, with a special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). Marwat’s address resonated with attendees, highlighting the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and technological literacy.

In collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs Department KP Government and RankingGrow, the event witnessed significant announcements aimed at furthering youth development in the region. Malik Adeel Iqbal, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commended the efforts of Metrix Pakistan and its partners in organizing such impactful initiatives.

Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow, announced 10,000 free training opportunities in KPK, underlining the collective commitment to equipping the youth with essential skills for the digital age. The summit also featured insightful contributions from Muddasir Shafique from Hum TV and Raja Ahmed from Microsoft, who emphasized the importance of technology and innovation in driving progress and prosperity.

With a diverse range of speakers, engaging workshops, and interactive sessions, the Metrix Youth Summit provided attendees with a unique opportunity to network, collaborate, and learn from industry leaders. As the event concluded, the spirit of innovation and possibility lingered, inspiring a new generation of young leaders to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the digital era.

Metrix Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to youth empowerment and technological advancement continues to set new benchmarks, reaffirming its position as a catalyst for positive change in Pakistan and beyond. As the nation charts its course towards a brighter future, initiatives like the Metrix Youth Summit serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path to progress and prosperity for all.