Farmers all set to stage forceful protest across Punjab on wheat issue

Khalid Hussain Bhath, the central chairman of the Farmers’ Union, has stated that unless the Punjab government procures wheat, the issue cannot be resolved.

He said purchasing of an additional 400,000 metric tons of wheat by federal government cannot resolve the issue as already there is a surplus of 4 to 5 million metric tons. Where will we take it?” he questioned. He announced a protest sit-in in front of the Punjab Assembly on April 29.

Speaking in News program with local TV chanel, he said, “The Prime Minister has ordered the purchase of an additional 400,000 metric tons of wheat, but there are areas where the Pasco center is not present, and wheat is not procured. 400,000 metric tons of wheat are to be purchased by Pasco for the entire Pakistan. Until the Punjab government purchases wheat, the issue cannot be resolved.”

“It is a welcome step by the Prime Minister to order the purchase of an additional 400,000 metric tons of wheat, but it will not suffice for farmers. This time in Punjab, there is a surplus of 4 to 5 million metric tons of wheat. Where will we take it? Last year, farmers had stored 25, 25 metric tons of wheat at home, but when the tehsildar came, cases were filed against us, and the wheat was taken away, saying we couldn’t store it,” he added.

“Farmers cannot set the rate for wheat and sugarcane; the government determines the rate. Last year, the rate for wheat was Rs. 4,000, urea Rs. 3,500, DAP Rs. 9,000, and electricity bill Rs. 25 per unit. The fertilizer mafia has imposed expensive rates on us. The electricity bill has been increased to Rs. 70 per unit,” he lamented.