No talks with PTI unless it develops political mindset: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that Shahryar Afridi’s statement about his meeting with the military leadership exposed the true face of PTI.

Speaking to the media along with MNA Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar, MPA Rana Afzal Hussain at Rana Farm House, Rana Tanveer said that there will be no talks with PTI until it develops a political mindset. He said, “We are political people and always keep the doors open for political discussions.”

Referring to Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks about marching on Islamabad, the minister said that if chief minister wants to fulfil his desire, we will put his mind to rest by imposing Governor’s rule the next day.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that in the Green Pakistan Initiative Conference, all the forces have combined to pull the country out of economic difficulties and the forces stand with the Pakistan People’s Government.

The Federal Minister for Industries and Production said that the Imran Khan government has given 3 billion to the people they like while the country is in dire straits. Issued interest-free loans of dollars whose names should be revealed but Imran government’s law is a hindrance in getting the names from State Bank. He said that our government is trying its best to bring that name to the fore so that the faces of those who have hollowed out its roots despite benefiting from the country’s resources can be exposed. Responding to a question about the news of taxing solar systems, Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that a law to crack down on fake news is a couple of days away, with strict punishments being proposed, through fake news in the country. Those who spread chaos will be dealt with iron hands. He said that they will roll back the unjustified increase in the price of urea fertilizer and no one will be allowed to take unfair advantage.