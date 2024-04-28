Week-long National Immunization Campaign to begin in Sindh, KP today

A week-long National Immunization Campaign will begin in twenty five districts of Sindh and thirteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from tomorrow. Chairing a meeting of Provincial Task Force for Eradication of Polio in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed all district administrations to cooperate with the polio teams and make the drive successful. The meeting was informed that around eight million children upto the age of five years would be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign. According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Operation Center, more than two point eight million children will be administered anti-polio drops during the anti-polio drive. Twenty-one thousand teams have been constituted for this purpose.