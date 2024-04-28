Pak, China edu institutions to enhance collaboration promoting professional skills

Pak, China educational Institutions will enhance collaboration for promoting professional skills. Speakers at a Professionals and students Forum held here underlined the need of exploring various strategies and best practices for promoting mutual understanding between these two vital sectors.

The them of the Forum was “Building Bridges between Academia and Industry,” China Economic Net reported. The forum provided a platform for key stakeholders from academia and industry to engage in constructive dialogue and identify strategies to better align educational curricula with the needs of enterprises.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi addressed the Forum, stating, as Pakistan continues to strengthen its economic ties with China through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it is essential to ensure that the country’s workforce is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in this evolving landscape.

Afifa Shajia Awais Education Attaché at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing said that one of the key focal points of the forum was the role of academia in equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s dynamic job market. The event brought together diverse participants, including students, researchers, educators, industry professionals, and policymakers, all united by a common goal of fostering stronger ties between academia and industry.

Through panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, attendees explored various strategies and best practices for enhancing collaboration and promoting mutual understanding between these two vital sectors.

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing told the audience that by integrating industry perspectives into academic programs and fostering closer ties with companies, educational institutions can ensure graduates are equipped with the practical skills and insights needed to excel in their careers.

Prominent speakers highlighted the importance of fostering closer collaboration between universities and businesses, emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Discussions centered around internship programs, industry-sponsored research, and the development of specialized training modules to enhance the employability of Pakistan’s graduates.

The excellent Pakistani students from various universities in China received internships from Chinese entrepreneurs, while Overseas Minister of Pakistan, Former Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Education Secretary addressed the Forum.