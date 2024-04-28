Salman Gulzar edges out Shahmeer Majid to win 4th DHA Cup Golf

The 4th President DHA Cup Golf concluded at the most attractive par 72 Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course on Sunday bringing elation and high spirited attainment for Salman Gulzar ,a seven handicap golf amateur , who edged out sixteen years old wonder kid ,Shameer Majid to secure the President DHA Cup Trophy .After a fearsome battle of golf playing skills and application of golfing proficiency ,mastery and sprightly resoluteness ,Salman Gulzar ended the final round on Sunday with a gross score of 74 and that added to his first round score of 77 gave him a Championship aggregate score of 151 and as against his 151 gross the gifted teenager Shameer also managed the same score .That is where the Championship rules were enforced and as per rules ,the aspirant having a better score over the last 18 holes was awarded the winning slot .And while Shameer had to be content with the runner up slot ,the winning spotlight was on Salman Gulzar .An admirable moment for Salman ,yet the doyens of the game who had gathered at the Defence Raya generously hailed the outstanding performance of young Shameer

As for the other amateur contenders in the race for honors ,a very consumate and dexterous Abdullah Aqib played exceedingly well to end the championship at a laudable aggregate score of 152 ,thereby winning the third gross position .A few others who did not win but showed immense promise were Jamal Nasir ,Shahid Anwar and Saim Tahir .

In the net event the winning amateur was Ata ur Rehman Badr .His flow of shot making had a touch of class and his winning score was net 133 ,eleven under par net .Interestingly his nearest rival Shahid also ended up at the net score of 133 and had to concede the first position to Ata ,because of a better score over the last 18 holes .Third net went to AAyan Asif with a net score of 137.

The Senior Amateurs also showed exemplary form and while Umair Butt was formidably strong in his pursuit of ultimate victory ,his nearest rivals Sardar Murad and Rana Nasir were effective in putting up a noteworthy fight .Final scores were Umair Butt 152 gross ,Sardar Murad 154 gross and Rana Nasir 155 gross.

Other results ;Senior amateur net ;Dr Haider Rasul Malhi ,first net ;Col Ikram ul Haq ,2nd net ;Maj Haroon Shafiq ,3rd net ;Longest Drive ;Mustafa Wajid 322 yards;Nearest to the pin Faisal Malik;Seniors ;Longest Drive ,Col Hassan,302 yards;Nearest to the pin ,,Shafiq Bhatti;Invitational Winners ,Syed Amer Raza and Chaudry Imtiaz;

A wonderful Championship held at the most exquisite golf course of Pakistan endorsed by DHA and Al Mazhar Developers and conducted by Haroon Shafiq .