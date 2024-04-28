Number of illegal housing schemes in Lahore exceeds 500

The number of illegal private housing schemes is increasing day by day in Lahore Division, including the provincial capital Lahore.

According to details, previously there were 160 illegal housing schemes in the city of Lahore, but due to the leniency of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the number has increased to over 200. It has been learned through various sources that the number of illegal housing schemes in Lahore Division has exceeded 500.

Illegal housing schemes have sprung up in various places in Lahore city. There is no willingness to take action against them. Meanwhile, it has also been learned from sources that politicians are behind most housing societies, while senior officers of the LDA are also collecting hefty fees from these schemes and no legal action is being taken against them.

Private scheme owners have not even obtained approval from the government. People are sold plots at exorbitant prices without basic facilities available in these private schemes. Neither water nor electricity facilities are available. The LDA says that due to police election duty and other engagements, action cannot be taken against illegal housing schemes. These schemes are present on Canal Road, South Lahore, Wahga, and other areas in Lahore, as well as in Sheikhupura, Nankana, and Qasur. The public says that those with private schemes are robbing the people. The government should immediately take action against them.