Int’l powers do not want stability in Pakistan, says member Türkiye Parliament

Ali ?ahin member of Türkiye Parliament and Chairman Türk-Pak Parliamentary Friendship Group has categorically said that International powers do not want stability in Pakistan and do not see it developed and prosper.

“There are several conspiracies being hatched to weaken and divide Pakistan, this issue need to be address properly”, said Ali ?ahin who is also central leader of the current ruling Türkiye Justice and Development Party (AKP) in an interview to a selected group of journalists, along with Shabana Ayaz head of Türk Pak Women Forum.

Ali Sahin got his higher education in Karachi and served in Türkiye missions in Pakistan at various capacities and has a lot wonderful memories for the country. In the interview apart from shedding light at various international issues shared his personal experience and good memories during the period he got education in Pakistan, he is found of Pakistani cuisines.

Ali Sahin said that Pakistan is situated at very important geographical position and it is very important for country to be economically stronger. Political and economic stability is crucial for Pakistan enabling to play a leading role in the region.