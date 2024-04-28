Anti-Solar Policies

Although the government has, for now, rebutted swirling rumours of a tax imposition on solar panel users, the very fact that Power Division contemplated such a measure would further tarnish its image in a country where electricity costs are already exorbitant.

Another proposed policy to introduce overall metering, in direct violation of the 2017 Net Metering Policy aimed at promoting alternative energy sources, has sparked widespread concern. At a time when households and businesses are struggling to keep up with high costs, the government’s stance on solar panels raises questions about its commitment to easing the burden on the people. When scheduled and forced load shedding, along with frequent power outages and fluctuations, have become the norm, are the authorities really in a position to question why people are opting for alternate sources?

While the government may have its own (valid?) reasons for imposing such a tax, and even if its plan to protect the rest of the consumers from the burden of disproportionate charges carries merit, the implications for those who have invested tremendously to procure an affordable utility are dire. Solar panels have long been hailed as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional electricity sources. By discouraging their usage, the government not only impedes progress towards green energy but also exacerbates the financial strain on the masses. The real issue of holding the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) accountable, which have been smugly draining the country’s finances in the name of capacity charges, remains untouched as policymakers find themselves a new scapegoat.

The masses in Pakistan are no strangers to the hardships brought about by the prices of all necessities of life soaring beyond affordability. When daily life becomes a constant struggle to conserve energy and limit consumption, solar panels offer a glimmer of hope; providing a feasible means to generate electricity sustainably and reduce reliance on the national grid.However, the government’s anti-solar panel policy threatens to dismantle this ray of hope. The repercussions could perpetuate the cycle of poverty for many households that are trying their level best to sustain themselves in these trying times. As for the government, think hard before making life a living hell for millions. Sandwiched between sky-touching electricity tariffs and bureaucratic shenanigans, the public’s reaction is bound to be severe but valid. Let the people live! *