Remove encroachments from across country within three days: SC

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to remove all encroachments across the country from public roads and pavements within three days.

The written order was issued two days after the top court had directed the Sindh government to remove barricades placed outside various buildings including Sindh Rangers headquarters, Chief Minister House and Governor House.

The hearing was held by a three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, on Thursday while the written order was issued on Saturday.