Coca-Cola invests an additional $22 million in Pakistan

Coca-Cola has invested $22 million in the beverage sector, specifically in technology upgrade, capacity enhancement of its export potential, and employment for over half a million local professionals along its chain. This new investment is in addition to the $1 billion invested in the country by the Coca-Cola System since 2008. To discuss future investments in Special Economic Zones, Iain McLaughlin, President Global Commercial Product Supply, The Coca-Cola Company, met with Secretary Punjab Board of Investment, Ehsan Bhutta. McLaughlin reassured the Punjab government of the company’s commitment to the nation’s growth potential. Secretary Bhutta spoke about Coca-Cola as an investment success story for the private sector’s growth potential in the country. In April, the Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif also presented Coca-Cola with the highest taxpayer appreciation award.