PTI says US human rights report ‘hangs our heads in shame’

After the “2023 Country Report on Human Rights Practices” issued by the US State Department highlighted alleged violations of fundamental rights, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Raoof Hasan backed the findings related to the country saying, “Our heads hang in shame” after reading the report.

Hasan, while addressing a press conference along with PTI Senator Walid Iqbal on Saturday, said that the US reports elaborated on alleged human rights’ violations committed during 2023, including political cases, detentions, and violation of sanctity of “chaddar and char dewari”.

He went on to say that the US State Department’s report also discussed “extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, political prisoners, censorship, as well as use of force against journalists.”

“The report also stated the environment of lawlessness in the country, besides other human rights violations which bowed our heads in shame,” the spokesperson of the Imran Khan-founded party added.

Senator Iqbal, speaking at the same press conference, claimed: “50 to 60 pages of the report were only about human rights violations [in our country] which gave details about torture on individuals in custody and even their killings. The report also mentioned the situation after regime change. It specifically mentioned subjecting PTI workers to torture.”